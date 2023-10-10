Henderson will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rangers.

Henderson jumps to the very top of the Orioles' lineup for Tuesday's potential elimination game after going 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's Game 2 loss at Camden Yards. Adley Rutschman is batting second Tuesday versus the Rangers and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.