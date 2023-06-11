Henderson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Henderson has gotten himself on track again in June, going 8-for-19 (.421) over his last six games. Saturday marked his first game at leadoff this season, and he could continue to be an option there as long as Cedric Mullins (groin) remains sidelined. For the season, Henderson is batting just .225 with a .771 OPS, eight home runs, four stolen bases, 18 RBI, 32 runs scored, seven doubles and two triples over 56 contests. Adam Frazier, who also homered Saturday, is likely Henderson's biggest competition for the leadoff spot versus right-handed pitchers. Henderson will be atop the order again for Sunday's series finale.