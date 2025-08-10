Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Athletics.
Henderson's three-run blast in the first inning accounted for all of the Orioles' offense Saturday. The shortstop has hit safely in 11 of his past 14 games, tallying three homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .284/.354/.466 with 14 long balls, 50 RBI, 66 runs scored and 15 steals across 458 plate appearances.
