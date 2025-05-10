Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, a walk and an additional RBI in Friday's 4-1 win over the Angels.
Henderson racked up a season-high seven bases, submitting his second triple and fourth homer of the campaign. The All-Star shortstop also extended his on-base streak to 15 games, during which he's batting .305 (18-for-59) with two round trippers, three doubles, four RBI and six runs scored. Henderson entered the game with a top-shelf 53.0 percent hard-hit rate, so perhaps Friday was a sign that some positive regression in the power department is on the horizon.
