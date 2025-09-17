Henderson went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win against the White Sox.

Henderson delivered RBI singles in the third and fifth innings for his first multi-RBI game since Aug. 18. Over his previous 24 games since Aug. 18, he had driven in just five runs while producing a .592 OPS. Henderson is still in a power slump and has extended his homerless drought to 20 games. He's slashing .272/.348/.440 with 64 RBI and 82 runs scored through 604 plate appearances.