Henderson will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Sunday against the Rangers after initially being absent from the lineup, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Henderson appeared set to sit for just the second time all season but will instead take his usual spot atop the order for Baltimore. Ramon Urias will head to the bench as the odd man out of the Orioles' initial Sunday lineup.
