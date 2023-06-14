Henderson went 3-for-5 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 11-6 win over Toronto.
Henderson's now homered in three straight games while recording multiple hits in his last four contests, going 11-for-18 (.611) with eight RBI in that span. It's been an incredible stretch for the 21-year-old rookie after a very slow start to the season. Henderson is now slashing .246/.355/.475 with 10 homers, 35 runs scored, 25 RBI and four stolen bases through 214 plate appearances this season.
