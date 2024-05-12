Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Henderson regained a share of the major-league lead with his 12th homer of the campaign, putting him in a tie with Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna and Houston's Kyle Tucker. While he's hit two homers over the last three games, Henderson has just three multi-hit efforts in May, a month that's seen him go 8-for-34 (.235) over nine contests. It's little to be concerned about considering how well he's played overall -- he has a .278/.355/.583 slash line with 27 RBI, 30 runs scored and six stolen bases over 38 games. Henderson's in little risk of losing his place as the Orioles' starting shortstop and leadoff hitter.