Henderson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians with an apparent foot injury, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Henderson fouled a ball off his foot during his at-bat in the eighth inning. He initially remained in the game, drew a walk and advanced to second on a Coby Mayo groundout, but he was then pulled after a visit from a trainer. He'll likely undergo imaging to determine whether he suffered a fracture, and the Orioles may provide more information on his health after the game.