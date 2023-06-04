Henderson left Saturday's game against the Giants with a potential injury, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Henderson went 0-for-1 before being pulled in favor of Ramon Urias. For now, Henderson should be considered day-to-day until there are further updates on his status.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Exits due to back discomfort•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Pops sixth homer•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Reaches three times in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Getting day off Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Swats fifth homer•