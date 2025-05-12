Henderson went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Henderson padded the Orioles' lead with a two-run blast in the sixth to put them up 7-2. He now has two homers, four extra-base hits and four RBI in his last three games. Sunday was also his fourth time with multiple hits over his last eight games. He's had an excellent run at the plate since late April and is now slashing .264/.307/.473 with five homers, nine RBI, 18 runs and an 8:38 BB:K in 137 plate appearances this season.