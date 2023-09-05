Henderson went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double Monday in a 6-3 win against the Angels.

Baltimore held a narrow one-run lead when Henderson came up to bat with a pair of runners on base and two outs in the seventh inning. The young shortstop came through with a three-run blast to right field that essentially put the game away. Henderson had previously knocked a double, so he finished with his third multi-hit game through four contests in September. He's gone 6-for-19 with three extra-base hits and five RBI over that span.