Henderson went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 13-3 rout of the Blue Jays.

The 22-year-old infielder drove a Hyun Jin Ryu changeup over the wall in right field in the sixth inning, breaking open a 3-3 tie and kicking the Orioles' offense into overdrive. Henderson has been crushing the ball since the beginning of July, slashing .262/.336/.534 in 26 games with seven of his 18 homers on the season, along with 19 RBI and 21 runs.