Henderson went 0-for-4 but drew a walk and stole two bases in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Pirates.

Henderson hit his second homer of the season Friday and is now on the board with his first two steals after swiping second and third against the battery of Aroldis Chapman and Joey Bart in the eighth inning of Saturday's game. Last year's AL Rookie of the Year, Henderson has been in leadoff spot for all eight of the Orioles' games so far this season.