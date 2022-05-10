Henderson was named the Eastern League Player of the Week with Double-A Bowie, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Henderson went 9-for-17 (.529) with a home run, four RBI, five runs scored and four stolen bases in his last five games. He's now slashing .309/.459/.506 through 25 games at the Double-A level this season, which bodes well for his chances to move up to Triple-A Norfolk some time in the summer.