Henderson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Henderson is batting .419 (13-for-31) with six extra-base hits during his active seven-game hitting streak. His steal Tuesday was his first of the month and his seventh of the season. The rookie infielder is slashing .249/.330/.480 with 21 home runs, 61 RBI and 70 runs scored, emerging as a solid source of power while moving around the upper half of the Baltimore order.