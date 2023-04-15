Henderson is out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
This looks to be a routine day of rest for Henderson, who is batting just .150 but drew two more walks Friday and boasts a .358 on-base percentage on the year. Adley Rutschman is taking a turn at designated hitter and Ramon Urias will play third base.
