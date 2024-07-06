Henderson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Henderson has usually made an impact with power, but he flashed his speed Friday. He stole third base and scored on an error following his leadoff single in the first inning. The shortstop is 16-for-46 (.348) over his last 11 games, lifting his season slash line to .288/.379/.599 through 87 contests. He's added 27 home runs, 14 steals, 60 RBI, 76 runs scored, 18 doubles and four triples.