Henderson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

Henderson has two steals over 12 games in June, and he's gone 16-for-48 (.333) with three home runs and six doubles in that span. The shortstop has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 contests as he continues to provide all-around excellence from the top of the Orioles' lineup. He's at a .273/.372/.592 slash line with 21 home runs, nine steals, 47 RBI and 55 runs scored through 67 games overall.