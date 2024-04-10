Henderson went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

Henderson's hits have come in bunches lately -- he has a pair of two-hit game and four hitless contests over his last six. The shortstop remains atop the Orioles' lineup amid the inconsistency at the plate. He's batting .231 with two home runs, six RBI, eight runs scored, three steals, a double and a triple through 10 contests this season.