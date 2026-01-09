Henderson revealed Thursday on WBAL Radio's "Orioles Hot Stove Show" that he played through a shoulder impingement "pretty much for three-quarters of the year" in 2025, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The shoulder injury had not been previously reported. Henderson admitted that it was probably a factor in his downturn offensively, saying he "wasn't able to hold the plane and my body was adjusting to it, not feeling great, so that didn't really set up me in the right spot to leverage the ball like I normally do." The 24-year-old shortstop saw his wRC+ go from 154 to 120 and home run total from 37 to 17 year-over-year. Henderson contends that he's healthy now, and a big bounce-back season offensively could be on the way.