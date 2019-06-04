Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Popped by O's in second round
The Orioles have selected Henderson with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
An athletic 6-foot-3, 195-pound prep shortstop, Henderson has solid tools across the board, although it's possible none of his fantasy-relevant tools ever reach plus status. He can square up balls to all fields, but doesn't consistently impact the ball enough to project as more than a 20-homer hitter. Henderson could stand to add at least 10-15 pounds of muscle in the coming years, which would increase his offensive ceiling. As things currently stand, it is hit-over-power. He has above-average speed, but could slow down by the time he reaches the majors. There are questions about his ability to stick at shortstop, and there would be more pressure on his bat if he has to move to third base.
