The Orioles selected Henderson's contract from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Though Baltimore was expected to wait until the active roster expanded to 28 men Thursday before moving their top prospect to the big leagues, Henderson will be formally called up a day earlier than anticipated, which makes him eligible to compete in the postseason if the Orioles should earn a wild-card spot. The 21-year-old began the season at Double-A Bowie but thrived at Norfolk following an early-June promotion, slashing .288/.390/.504 with 11 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 65 games. He picked up starts at all four infield spots at Triple-A and could handle a near-everyday role for Baltimore even while he's presumably ticketed for a utility role to begin his time in the majors.