Henderson will be in the lineup and playing second base Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

As of Tuesday, Henderson can officially be recalled from Triple-A without exhausting his prospect eligibility for 2023 via days on the active roster, but he would need to have no more than 130 at-bats over the rest of the season. There have been rumors that he will join the big-league club sometime this week, so Henderson, a top-three prospect in the game, should be rostered as a speculative add in most redraft leagues at this point.