Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

The 22-year-old further bolstered his campaign for AL Rookie of the Year, taking Josiah Gray deep for a leadoff solo homer that turned out to be the difference in Tuesday's 1-0 victory. After Henderson endured a somewhat slow start to his first full season, he has posted a slugging percentage of .500 or better in each of the final four months, resulting in a season-long slash line of .260/.329/.498 with 28 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 82 RBI, 99 runs scored, 10 steals and a 155:55 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 607 plate appearances. His hard-hit rate of 52.0 percent ranks as the 14th-highest in the MLB this year, sandwiching the rookie between Yordan Alvarez and Mike Trout in the category. It's safe to say Henderson will be a fixture in the heart of Baltimore's potent offense for years to come.