Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Pumps 15th homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Red Sox.
Henderson launched a missile off Dustin May in the third inning to open the scoring Monday, then added a scorching triple in the seventh inning to drive in another run. Despite Baltimore's disappointing season, the star shortstop has been great, posting an .824 OPS with 29 doubles, five triples, 15 homers, 57 RBI and 16 steals in 118 games.
