Henderson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

The steal was Henderson's 10th of the season, and his first since he swiped two bags Aug. 28 versus the White Sox. The infielder continues to impress in September, batting .297 (30-for-101) with 15 extra-base hits over 22 contests this month. He's up to a .260/.329/.496 slash line with 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 98 runs scored, 28 doubles and nine triples through 143 games. Henderson continues to be a strong fit atop the Orioles' lineup and has only gotten better as the season progresses.