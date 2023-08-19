Henderson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Athletics.

Henderson's second-inning blast gave the Orioles enough to win the game, and he added an RBI single in the fourth. The 22-year-old had gone 10 contests without a homer, and he's now at 20 long balls on the year. He's maintained a middling .242 batting average, but it comes with a solid .789 OPS, 59 RBI, 65 runs scored, six stolen bases, 17 doubles and five triples over 111 games this season.