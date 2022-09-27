Henderson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, three walks and an additional run scored in a 14-8 win against the Red Sox on Monday.

Baltimore slugged four homers as a team between the sixth and seventh innings, and Henderson hit the longest among those with a 428-foot, two-run shot to center field. The talented rookie also drew three free passes, a high mark so far in his brief career. This may prove to be a big confidence-building performance for Henderson following his first significant major-league dry spell -- he had gone 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts over his previous four games.