Henderson went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

Henderson slumped early in May, but he's hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 12-for-38 (.316) with six extra-base hits in that span. His steal Thursday was his second of the season -- he had 23 thefts across all levels last year, so there's more speed potential he can tap into. For the year, he's slashing .210/.347/.391 with five home runs, 11 RBI, 27 runs scored, six doubles and two triples across 167 plate appearances while seeing regular time between third base and shortstop.