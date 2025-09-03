Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Receiving rare day off Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
In what appears to be a routine rest for a day game after a night game, Henderson will exit the Baltimore lineup for just the third time since the beginning of July. With Henderson receiving a breather, the Orioles will turn over shortstop to Luis Vazquez in the series finale.
