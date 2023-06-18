Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Henderson was scratched from the lineup due to a stomach flu that is going through the clubhouse.
Henderson was slated to leadoff against the Cubs on Sunday, but the rookie infielder was a late scratch from the lineup due to the illness. The Orioles have an off-day Monday before facing the Rays in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, and Henderson should be considered day-to-day for that upcoming contest.
