Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Sitting out first game of twin bill
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Mets.
The left-handed-hitting Henderson will take a seat in the first game of the twin bill as the Mets send southpaw David Peterson to the bump. Luis Vazquez will play shortstop and bat seventh for the Orioles. Henderson is likely to be back in the lineup for the second game between the two teams Thursday.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Huge impact in extras•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Four hits, triple in huge win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Getting breather•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Sizzling to begin June•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Racks up three hits, steal in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Getting Friday off•