Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Slugs career homer No. 100

Henderson went 3-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Padres.

The 24-year-old took Griffin Canning deep in the fourth inning, giving Henderson his 14th homer of the season and the 100th of his career. He's the fourth-youngest player in Orioles history to reach that milestone, behind Boog Powell, Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, and Friday's opponent Manny Machado. Henderson has banged out three or more hits in five of his last 25 contests, slashing .277/.360/.475 over that stretch with five doubles, five homers, one steal, 11 RBI and 15 runs.