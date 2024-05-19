Henderson went 1-for-3 with his major league-leading 14th home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Not only was it flamethrowing reliever Andres Munoz who Henderson took deep in the ninth inning, but he did so to the opposite field and over the 13-foot wall in left field in an impressive showing of power. It cut the Mariners' lead to one at the time, but that was as close as the Orioles would get. It was the second game in a row with a homer for Henderson, who also drew a pair of walks Saturday.