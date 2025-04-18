Henderson went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.
Henderson got the Orioles on the board with a solo home run off Tanner Bibee in the first inning. Thursday marked Henderson's first homer of 2025 and a sign that the 23-year-old shortstop is fully past the right intercostal strain that forced him to begin the season on the 10-day injured list.
