Henderson went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 13-12 win over the Red Sox.

Henderson has six extra-base hits and nine RBI over his last six contests, and he's gone hitless just once in that span. The infielder is up to 24 homers, 74 RBI, nine stolen bases and 83 runs scored while slashing .254/.326/.486 through 130 contests. Henderson has five homers over his last 20 games and should continue to provide solid power as the Orioles look to win the AL East.