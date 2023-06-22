Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Rays.

Henderson's ninth-inning blast was little more than window dressing in the loss. He had half of the Orioles' four hits while once again batting out of the leadoff spot. The third baseman has slowed down a bit, going 4-for-24 (.167) over his last six contests. For the season, he's at a .242/.343/.464 slash line with 11 homers, 27 RBI, 37 runs scored and four stolen bases through 239 plate appearances. Henderson is likely to remain atop the order versus right-handed pitchers until Cedric Mullins (groin) returns.