Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Swipes three bags in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson went 2-for-5 with a run scored and three stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.
It's the first career three-steal game for Henderson, who's 26-for-30 in stolen-base attempts this season. The shortstop has at least one hit in four of his last five games, going 8-for-20 (.400) in that span. Overall, Henderson's slashing .274/.348/.440 with 16 homers, 64 RBI and 83 runs scored across 609 plate appearances this year.
