Henderson went 2-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Monday's 9-0 win over the White Sox.

Henderson has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .364 (20-for-55) with eight extra-base hits and three steals in that span. He's up to nine thefts on the season -- while he's had an impactful bat and solid defense, he's still not a huge threat to run. The infielder is slashing .251/.329/.479 with 22 home runs, 65 RBI and 75 runs scored over 120 contests.