Henderson is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.

Tyler Nevin will pick up the start at third base while Henderson takes a seat for the season finale. Henderson went 2-for-3 with two runs and a walk in the Orioles' 5-4 win in Game 1, improving his slash line to .261/.346/.443 since he arrived in the big leagues Aug. 31.