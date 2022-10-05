Henderson is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.
Tyler Nevin will pick up the start at third base while Henderson takes a seat for the season finale. Henderson went 2-for-3 with two runs and a walk in the Orioles' 5-4 win in Game 1, improving his slash line to .261/.346/.443 since he arrived in the big leagues Aug. 31.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Reaches four times in rout•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Effective out of leadoff spot•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Leading off Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Another multi-hit game•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Launches second homer•