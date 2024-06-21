Henderson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one walk, one RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored in Thursday's 17-5 win over the Yankees.

Henderson stayed hot Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 27 contests. Over the longer span, he's gone 32-for-106 (.302) with 17 extra-base hits, five steals and 22 walks. The 22-year-old is at a .279/.376/.589 slash line with 12 steals, 22 home runs, 50 RBI and 62 runs scored through 73 games this season.