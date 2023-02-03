Henderson told Jake Rill of MLB.com on Friday that he plans to take reps at both third base and shortstop during spring training.

Henderson played more shortstop than third base in the minors before being used more at the hot corner during his late-season stint with the Orioles. The consensus among scouts seems to be that he could handle shortstop fine but would be better at third base. Whether that's enough to relegate him to the corner at this stage of his career remains to be seen, and he might ultimately play both positions and also perhaps some second base. Jorge Mateo and Ramon Urias are the Orioles' primary alternatives at shortstop and third base, respectively.