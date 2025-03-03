Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Henderson (side) has turned a corner in his recovery, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Hyde added of Henderson that this is the "best he's felt" since he exited last Thursday's Grapefruit League contest with right lower side discomfort. The expectation is that Henderson should be able to resume baseball activities soon, with a return to game action coming shortly after that.
