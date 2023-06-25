Henderson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Henderson faded a bit in mid-June, but he's got a pair of multi-hit efforts over his last three contests. For the month, he's batting .356 (21-for-59) over 17 games while adding six home runs and three stolen bases. The rookie is up to a .244/.346/.460 slash line with 11 homers, five steals, 27 RBI and 38 runs scored over 66 contests. He was seeing time at leadoff against right-handers in recent weeks, but that is likely to dry up with Cedric Mullins (groin) back from the injured list.