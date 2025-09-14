Henderson went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Toronto.

Henderson is still mired in quite the cold spell so far in September, batting .143 (5-for-35) with a lone RBI in his first 10 games of the month. The star shortstop has taken a step back this season following an outstanding 2024 regular season, when posted a career-best .893 OPS over 159 outings, but he still has a realistic shot at recording his second straight 20-homer, 20-steal campaign. Henderson is hitting .270 with 16 long balls, 62 RBI, 81 runs scored and 23 pilfers across 525 at-bats.