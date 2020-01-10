Play

Alberto agreed to a one-year, $1.65 million deal with the Orioles, avoiding arbitration, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Alberto found himself in the right spot at the right time, as the Orioles gave him enough playing time (550 plate appearances) to be worth almost two wins in 2019, according to FanGraphs. This was his first of three seasons as an arbitration-eligible player.

More News
Our Latest Stories