Alberto (head/neck) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Alberto was involved in an ugly collision Sunday, taking a knee to the head on a slide into second base. He was diagnosed with a head bruise and cervical neck strain, but Alberto showed no signs of a concussion, and he will not even end up missing a start. The 26-year-old will slot back in to his customary spot atop the order against a lefty (Patrick Corbin) and look to build on his major-league-leading batting average against southpaws (.402).