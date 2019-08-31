Alberto went 5-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Royals.

It's the third multi-hit performance in the last five games for Alberto, while the five knocks established a new career high for the infielder. He's slashing .368/.402/.600 through 26 games in August, and he's added a little pop to his profile as well -- four of his 10 homers on the year have come during that stretch.