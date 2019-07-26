Alberto went 4-for-8 with an RBI in Thursday's 16-inning victory over the Angels.

Hitting in the leadoff spot, Alberto delivered four singles to notch his fourth four-hit game of the season. His biggest hit came in the 15th inning, when he plated a run with an infield single that appeared to put the game out of reach. In his first season with Baltimore, the 26-year-old has put together his finest season as a pro, slashing .311/.330/.410 with six homers and 29 RBI in 329 plate appearances.